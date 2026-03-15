Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Critical Contrast

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sera Prognostics and Revvity, as reported by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 1 0 0 1 2.50 Revvity 0 9 5 0 2.36

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.74%. Revvity has a consensus price target of $113.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Revvity.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Revvity shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Revvity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -34,343.16% -41.69% -31.77% Revvity 8.45% 7.92% 4.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Revvity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $80,000.00 1,027.73 -$32.90 million ($0.77) -2.77 Revvity $2.86 billion 3.35 $241.20 million $2.08 41.15

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics. Sera Prognostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revvity beats Sera Prognostics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, predictive analytics, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc. provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies under the AutoDELFIA, BACS-on-Beads, BIOCHIPs, Bioo Scientific,BoBs , chemagic, Chitas, DELFIA, DELFIA Xpress, DOPlify, EONIS, EUROArray, EUROIMMUN, EUROLabWorkstation, EUROLINE, EUROPattern, Evolution Evoya, explorer, Fontus, Genoglyphix, GSP, Haoyuan, IDS, IDS-i10 IDS-i10T, IDS-iSYS, iLab, iQ, JANUS, LabChip, LifeCycle, LimsLink, Migele, MultiPROBE, NEXTFLEX, NextPrep, Pannoramic, Panthera Puncher, PG-Seq, PGFind PKamp, PreNAT II, Prime, Protein Clear, ProteinEXact, QSigh, QuantiVac, RONIA, Sciclone, SimplicityChrom, Specimen Gate,Superflex, Symbio, T-SPOT, Touch, Twister, Vanadis, VariSpec, ViaCord VICTOR 2D, and Zephyr brand name. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

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