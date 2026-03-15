Avala Global LP Grows Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Avala Global LP increased its stake in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the quarter. Amer Sports comprises approximately 4.8% of Avala Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avala Global LP owned approximately 0.60% of Amer Sports worth $116,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amer Sports during the first quarter valued at $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 358,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,781 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,962,000 after purchasing an additional 430,702 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AS shares. Nomura set a $39.80 price objective on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore upped their target price on Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amer Sports from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.12.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. Amer Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Amer Sports’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports’ portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc’teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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