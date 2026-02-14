NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 9,006 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the January 15th total of 13,433 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,475 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.34. 29,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $254.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.06. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $36.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3,467.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares during the period.

NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

