Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.78 and traded as low as GBX 277. Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 279, with a volume of 239,858 shares changing hands.

Wilmington News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wilmington this week:

Get Wilmington alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Local events/traffic boost potential — Wilmington’s Azalea Festival announced a country headliner for 2026, which can lift local event demand and tourism (relevant only to local economy, not Wilmington plc). Azalea Festival announces country headliner

Local events/traffic boost potential — Wilmington’s Azalea Festival announced a country headliner for 2026, which can lift local event demand and tourism (relevant only to local economy, not Wilmington plc). Positive Sentiment: Airport infrastructure improvement — Wilmington (DE) Airport opened an expanded $9.8M terminal, which supports regional connectivity and business activity. Airport expanded terminal

Airport infrastructure improvement — Wilmington (DE) Airport opened an expanded $9.8M terminal, which supports regional connectivity and business activity. Neutral Sentiment: Local cultural/business items — Several local entertainment and food stories (doc premiere, restaurants recognized by USA TODAY, brewery making historic beer, St. Patrick’s parade, plays and events) are community-positive but unlikely to affect WIL. Documentary premiere

Local cultural/business items — Several local entertainment and food stories (doc premiere, restaurants recognized by USA TODAY, brewery making historic beer, St. Patrick’s parade, plays and events) are community-positive but unlikely to affect WIL. Neutral Sentiment: Local retail/real estate proposals — A major convenience store proposed a second Wilmington location and a planning commission approved rezoning despite staff concerns; these affect local retail dynamics but not WIL’s corporate profile. Convenience store proposed

Local retail/real estate proposals — A major convenience store proposed a second Wilmington location and a planning commission approved rezoning despite staff concerns; these affect local retail dynamics but not WIL’s corporate profile. Neutral Sentiment: Community/sports items — Local sports, high-school swimmers in state championships, and college basketball coverage—local interest stories with no corporate relevance to Wilmington plc. Swimming championships

Community/sports items — Local sports, high-school swimmers in state championships, and college basketball coverage—local interest stories with no corporate relevance to Wilmington plc. Negative Sentiment: Municipal governance turmoil — Wilmington city fired its public services director and recycling superintendent after an investigation; municipal instability can dent local sentiment and economic predictability. City fires public services director

Municipal governance turmoil — Wilmington city fired its public services director and recycling superintendent after an investigation; municipal instability can dent local sentiment and economic predictability. Negative Sentiment: Litigation/employee dispute — A Wilmington firefighter sued the city alleging retaliation and withheld benefits, a sign of municipal legal/HR exposure that may increase costs or uncertainty locally. Firefighter sues city

Litigation/employee dispute — A Wilmington firefighter sued the city alleging retaliation and withheld benefits, a sign of municipal legal/HR exposure that may increase costs or uncertainty locally. Negative Sentiment: Corporate scaling back in downtown — Incyte pared back expansion and sold downtown Wilmington properties, which could signal selective corporate pullback from the local office market. Incyte sells downtown properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wilmington from GBX 435 to GBX 465 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Wilmington from GBX 450 to GBX 475 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wilmington has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 466.67.

Wilmington Stock Down 2.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 318.41. The company has a market capitalization of £246.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilmington

In related news, insider Mark Milner purchased 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 per share, for a total transaction of £24,778.70. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Wilmington

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington acts as trusted partner to customers who are operating in regulated sectors and in the governance, risk and compliance markets. We provide critical data and information to enable our customers to make the decisions needed to maintain compliance with the rules and regulations that apply to them; and we provide training and education to equip our customers with the knowledge and skills to carry out their activities in line with best practice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.