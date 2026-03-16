CSM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

CSM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,244 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SM Energy worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,921,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,876,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,503,000 after acquiring an additional 375,754 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,731,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,202,000 after acquiring an additional 524,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,710,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,323,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

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SM Energy Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE SM opened at $26.79 on Monday. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $704.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.40 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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