CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
G-III Apparel Group Price Performance
G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.
G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.
G-III Apparel Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting G-III Apparel Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10/share (payable Mar 30, record Mar 23), signaling cash return to shareholders and offering limited near-term support. G-III Apparel Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a FY27 sales target (~$2.71B) and emphasized a strategic shift to owned brands and margin expansion — a longer-term growth/profitability thesis that could support multiple expansion if execution succeeds. G-III outlines $2.71B FY27 sales target amid strategic shift to owned brands and margin expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published Q4/FY26 results and the FY27 outlook in a press release; full filings and call transcript provide detail for investors to model the new FY27 assumptions. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Results; Provides Fiscal 2027 Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call / transcript items are available for investors who want management’s color on results, the strategic plan and the impacts from licensing exits and retailer bankruptcies. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $0.30 missed consensus (~$0.59) and revenue of $771.5M missed estimates; revenue fell ~8.1% y/y — a clear near-term earnings catalyst that pressured the stock. GIII Stock Falls 11% After Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates & Sales Dip Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: FY27 EPS guidance of $2.00–2.10 and Q1 guide of -$0.40 to -$0.30 came in well below analyst expectations — the guidance cut is the primary reason for the sharp share decline as it implies slower near-term earnings recovery. Why G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Is Down 13.2% After Cutting Sales Outlook But Guiding Higher Profit
- Negative Sentiment: Disruption from Saks’ global bankruptcy and the planned exits of certain licensing relationships hurt comparable sales and inventory flow in Q4, aggravating the miss and creating nearer-term uncertainty. G-III Bitten by Saks Global Bankruptcy in the Fourth Quarter
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.
View Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.
The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.
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