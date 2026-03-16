CSM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 42,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.29). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $771.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.400–0.300 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

G-III Apparel Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting G-III Apparel Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

View Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Further Reading

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