Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Zacks Research cut Nintendo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Nintendo from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Nintendo Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. Nintendo has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nintendo had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Nintendo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.488-0.488 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 76.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Nintendo by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nintendo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Nintendo by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, is a global entertainment company best known for designing, manufacturing and marketing video game hardware and software. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo transitioned into electronic entertainment in the latter half of the 20th century and has since become one of the most recognizable names in interactive entertainment. The company serves markets worldwide, with major operations and customer bases in Japan, North America and Europe, and it maintains a presence through regional subsidiaries, distribution partners and digital storefronts.

Nintendo’s business spans console and handheld hardware, first-party software titles, digital services and licensing.

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