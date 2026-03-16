CSM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 267,100 Metallus Inc. $MTUS

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 267,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Metallus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metallus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,575,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Metallus by 51.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 655,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 221,828 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Metallus in the second quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Metallus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Metallus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Metallus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 10,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $219,295.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 189,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,864.56. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock worth $328,592. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Down 3.5%

MTUS opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.76 million, a P/E ratio of -489.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Metallus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.83 million. Metallus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Profile

(Free Report)

Metallus, Inc (NYSE:MTUS) is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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