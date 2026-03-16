Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,241 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amentum worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amentum by 433.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amentum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amentum from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Amentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amentum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Amentum Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AMTM opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.