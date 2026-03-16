Denali Therapeutics Teases April 5 FDA Decision for Tivi as Launch Plans and Pipeline Catalysts Build

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) executives outlined near-term regulatory milestones, commercial launch preparations, and a broadening pipeline during a discussion hosted by Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman. Chief Executive Officer Ryan Watts and Chief Commercial Officer Katie Peng focused on the company’s pending FDA decision for tividenofusp alfa in Hunter syndrome, progress in Sanfilippo syndrome, and upcoming clinical readouts across several neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage disease programs.

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PDUFA date approaching for tividenofusp alfa in Hunter syndrome

Watts said Denali’s lead program, tividenofusp alfa (referred to as “Tivi”), has a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of April 5. He described the period as “extraordinarily exciting,” noting the company has pursued the goal of delivering medicines to the brain using its transferrin receptor-enabled “Transport Vehicle” technology since Denali’s founding more than a decade ago.

Watts provided background on early clinical signals, stating Denali began developing Tivi in 2020 and that in the first five patients,after four doses. Heparan sulfate, he said, is used as a biomarker of enzyme activity and is measured in the brain through a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) surrogate.

He characterized FDA interactions around the biologics license application (BLA) as “constructive” and “very engaging,” with significant back-and-forth on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC). Watts emphasized Tivi is the first medicine using transferrin receptor-mediated delivery to be reviewed by the FDA, adding that the review is now in final stages including labeling discussions and post-marketing commitments.

Watts also addressed a review delay, saying it stemmed from a molecular weight miscalculation sourced from a public database used by a third party to calculate population pharmacokinetics. He said the issue was corrected in about four days, and that there have been no further questions on that specific point.

Dataset emphasis and biomarker strategy

In discussing the regulatory environment for accelerated approval and rare disease, Watts said Denali believes it is in a strong position based on the “totality” of its data, including 47 patients with some treated for up to 4–5 years. He pointed to normalization of total heparan sulfate (described as “the four major dextrans as measured”) and said Denali also sees neurofilament light chain (NfL) normalization, which he described as a biomarker of neurodegeneration.

Watts said a key debate for biomarker-based approvals is the degree of correction needed to drive clinical benefit, and argued that normalization provides the highest probability of confirming benefit. He said the FDA is “holding a high bar” in this area.

Commercial launch preparations and switch strategy

Peng said Denali built its field team at the end of last year in anticipation of an earlier approval timeline, and that payer, sales, and medical science liaison (MSL) teams are currently in the field. She said the company has engaged payers on data, pricing, and coverage expectations, and has continued outreach to centers of excellence and the patient community.

Peng said Denali has established its distribution model and patient services infrastructure to support reimbursement and access at launch. She said the company expects strong uptake among newly diagnosed patients and those with severe neurologic manifestations.

On market dynamics, Peng described a clear intent to switch patients from the current standard of care, noting that about 95% of patients are on Elaprase (idursulfase). Watts said idursulfase has been approved for nearly 20 years and is delivered systemically, while Denali’s approach is dosed to treat both body and brain and is not administered on top of other therapies. Peng said Denali’s Phase I/II data showed patients switching from Elaprase to Tivi improved on biomarkers, including urinary glycosaminoglycans (GAGs), which she said physicians already use to monitor progression.

Peng also noted that Hunter syndrome diagnosis requires genetic testing, and highlighted newborn screening as a factor in earlier identification. She said 13 U.S. states have adopted newborn screening for the disease and suggested approvals in the space could increase incentives to broaden screening.

Financing and three-year portfolio goals

Watts said Denali’s Royalty Pharma transaction, along with an equity financing completed late last year, was intended to support a strategy of commercializing its own enzyme replacement therapies and to fund the company through its stated near-term objectives. He said the combined financing extends Denali’s capital runway to the end of 2028.

Watts reiterated goals Denali outlined at the end of last year, including:

Two growing brands (Tivi in Hunter syndrome and DNL126 in Sanfilippo syndrome)

(Tivi in Hunter syndrome and DNL126 in Sanfilippo syndrome) Five clinical proof-of-concepts

Five additional medicines entering the clinic using the Transport Vehicle platform

He added that Denali currently has five Tivi-enabled programs.

Pipeline updates: Sanfilippo, Pompe, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and FTD-GRN

Sanfilippo syndrome (DNL126). Watts said Denali recently presented what he called the first “most robust” Sanfilippo dataset yet at the WORLD Symposium. He reported robust reductions in CSF heparan sulfate as well as changes in GM2 and other lysosomal biomarkers, plus reductions in urinary heparan sulfate and normalization of liver volume. He said dosing cohorts helped establish dose and frequency, and that shifting to weekly dosing at the high dose drove a more robust effect and improved tolerability compared with every-other-week dosing. Denali’s “key efficacy cohorts” are fully enrolled, and Watts said a September data cut is expected to support a future BLA filing for accelerated approval using CSF heparan sulfate as a surrogate endpoint. Peng said the commercial infrastructure being built for Tivi is expected to support DNL126 without additional headcount, given overlapping treatment centers and customers.

Pompe disease (ETV:GAA). Watts said Denali has received clearance and will soon begin dosing its Pompe program using Transport Vehicle technology. He said the approach is intended to improve muscle biodistribution versus standard of care and could also potentially deliver across the blood-brain barrier, which he said may differentiate the program for infantile-onset Pompe disease as well. He said Denali expects data for a set of Transport Vehicle programs—including GAA, MAPT, and Abeta—in 2027, contingent on enrollment and dose escalation.

Alzheimer’s programs (MAPT and ATV:Abeta). Watts said Denali’s MAPT oligonucleotide program is entering the clinic and is designed to silence expression of the tau gene with IV or subcutaneous delivery as an alternative to intrathecal dosing. For amyloid beta, he cited a Science paper published in August of the prior year describing an engineered antibody designed to be “immune silent” when bound to transferrin receptor but capable of plaque removal when bound to amyloid, via an Fc interaction he referred to as a “cis-LALA mutation.” He said Denali plans to file and start clinical studies for the Abeta program this year.

LRRK2 Parkinson’s readout (run by Biogen). Watts said Denali expects a midyear readout for its LRRK2 inhibitor program being run by Biogen, describing it as a major test of the LRRK2 hypothesis with a 650-patient study using UPDRS as a clinical endpoint. He also discussed a separate study in LRRK2 mutation carriers focused on biomarkers, saying enrollment has progressed faster after adjusting criteria.

Progranulin replacement in FTD-GRN. Watts said Denali is evaluating “PTV progranulin” as a protein replacement approach in frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutations, with proximal biomarkers of lysosomal function expected this year.

Watts concluded by emphasizing the breadth of upcoming catalysts—spanning potential approval, additional lysosomal storage disease filings, and neurodegeneration-focused programs—while Peng highlighted readiness efforts aimed at a first commercial launch.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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