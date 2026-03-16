Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Receives $43.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cadre from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research cut Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Cadre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Cadre Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $31.67 on Monday. Cadre has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $167.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.94 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Cadre’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 48.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 43.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) is a technology?driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional?grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm’s platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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