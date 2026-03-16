Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Head-To-Head Comparison

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. EastGroup Properties pays out 127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sunstone Hotel Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Volatility & Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.1% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Sunstone Hotel Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 35.68% 7.43% 4.85% Sunstone Hotel Investors 2.56% 1.44% 0.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Sunstone Hotel Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $721.34 million 13.87 $257.40 million $4.87 38.53 Sunstone Hotel Investors $960.13 million 1.76 $24.57 million $0.04 223.38

EastGroup Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunstone Hotel Investors. EastGroup Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunstone Hotel Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EastGroup Properties and Sunstone Hotel Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 10 1 2.75 Sunstone Hotel Investors 3 4 3 0 2.00

EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus price target of $200.18, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus price target of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.92%. Given EastGroup Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EastGroup Properties is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.