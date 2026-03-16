74,000 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,047,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,223,000 after purchasing an additional 646,648 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,427,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,554,000 after buying an additional 681,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.1%

TER stock opened at $286.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $344.92. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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