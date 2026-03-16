Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 19,394 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 718,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $220,506,000 after buying an additional 298,245 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $188,842,000 after buying an additional 160,410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,995 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Oil Price Back to the Glory Days

Higher crude and geopolitical risk are drawing investor attention to major producers, lifting the sector and COP in particular. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Piper Sandler PT Raise

Piper Sandler raised its price target on COP to $154 and set an “overweight” rating, implying significant upside from current levels — a formal analyst endorsement that can support buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Oil’s whiplash is powering ConocoPhillips

TheStreet highlights that while oil-price swings move the stock, the bigger long-term catalyst may be ConocoPhillips’ internal execution — cash returns, portfolio optimization and disciplined capex — which investors view as durable value drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Energy is no longer dead money

Broader commentary notes a sector rotation into energy as crude recovers; this macro interest helps COP but increases reliance on commodity moves rather than idiosyncratic stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Insider Selling

An insider sale — a ConocoPhillips director sold roughly $4.75M of stock — is being reported and can be viewed as a near-term caution for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results missed estimates (EPS and revenue), reminding investors that higher oil prices need to translate into consistent operational and earnings improvement to sustain multiple expansion.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,431.36. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 549,208 shares of company stock worth $52,070,430 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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