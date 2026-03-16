Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 234,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 46,947,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Coupang by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,153,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,595,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147,432 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 24,833,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,629,000 after buying an additional 89,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth approximately $587,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

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Coupang Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 153.80 and a beta of 1.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 0.60%.Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $63,277.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 122,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,907.52. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Mehta acquired 2,332,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,924,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,310,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,721,976.80. This represents a 4.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,350,104 shares of company stock valued at $136,566,051. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

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More Coupang News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coupang this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More.

Director Neil Mehta bought a total of ~7.35 million CPNG shares across March 11–13 (~$18.40–$18.68 per share), representing roughly $136.5M of purchases and boosting his stake to ~55.3M shares — a strong insider vote of confidence that can support the stock. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More.

Analysts’ reactions after Q4 are mixed — some note improving revenue growth but others highlight margin/earnings pressure and differing price targets, leaving near-term sentiment uncertain. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More.

Market commentary highlights elevated investor attention and mixed valuation signals — some argue recent share weakness creates an undervaluation opportunity, while others point to execution risks. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds remain: recent quarterly results missed consensus on EPS and revenue, margins are thin and the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages with a high trailing P/E, which can keep downward pressure absent clearer improvement in fundamentals. (Reference: analyst coverage and company Q4 commentary linked above.)

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPNG, is a South Korean e-commerce company headquartered in Seoul. Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, the company grew rapidly by combining an online marketplace with a large direct-retail business model. Coupang completed a primary listing in the United States in 2021, and it has become one of South Korea’s leading online retailers by focusing on convenience, speed and a wide product assortment across consumer categories.

The company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform that includes a customer-facing marketplace and an extensive logistics and fulfillment network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

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