CSM Advisors LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,925 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Chart Industries worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 364.5% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 95.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 243.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.10.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $206.78 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.60 and a 1 year high of $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.78.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 0.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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