CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,670 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC owned 1.98% of Amplify Energy worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Energy by 256.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amplify Energy Stock Up 7.8%

NYSE:AMPY opened at $6.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.45). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $56.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplify Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp (NYSE: AMPY) is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company’s asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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