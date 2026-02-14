Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $228.99 and traded as low as $17.92. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 8,644 shares.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $12,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

