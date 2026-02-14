Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $10.87. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 7,937 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CPAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.40 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Up 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $911.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru?based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

