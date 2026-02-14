Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,710 and traded as high as GBX 4,230. Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,997.50, with a volume of 3,400,107 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,262.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,978.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,714.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.

