Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,710 and traded as high as GBX 4,230. Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,997.50, with a volume of 3,400,107 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,000 to GBX 4,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,262.50.
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation. Its Financial segment provides investment banking services for maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors; structured asset finance services and projects in the shipping, offshore, and real estate sectors; and project finance and bespoke asset finance solutions.
