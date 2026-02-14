iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 202,414 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 302,825 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ IBTI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,860. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $22.47.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
