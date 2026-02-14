Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 33.1% in January

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,996 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 4,480 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.33. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisiana. Through its subsidiary Home Federal Bank, F.A., the company delivers a full suite of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts and online banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing, construction and development loans, and various consumer credit products.

Further Reading

