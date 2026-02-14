Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BGDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,202 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 2,646 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BGDV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. 11,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542. Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $759.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (BGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in dividend-paying US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks long-term growth of dividend income, downside protection, and total return. BGDV was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Bahl & Gaynor.

