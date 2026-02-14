Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.2430. 80,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 25,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2472.

Optimi Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Optimi Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optimi Health Corp. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, extraction, and distribution of psilocybin, psilocin, other psychedelic substances, and functional mushrooms for health and wellness markets in Canada and internationally. The company offers raw mushroom biomass, mushroom extracts, and mushroom supplements, as well as a range of fungi varieties, including Lion's Mane, Chaga, Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps. It sells its products through www.optimilife.com, an e-commerce website platform; and Amazon marketplace, and distributors/brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.