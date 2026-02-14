iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Short Interest Update

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 319,023 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 499,849 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 684,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 684,210 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2%

USRT traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.01. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,164,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,903 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,229,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 839,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,314 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 351.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,405,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

