SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Update

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 277,824 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 144,648 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,802 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,269,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after buying an additional 188,770 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 847,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 520,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TOTL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $40.58. 424,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,906. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $39.22 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.39.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

