Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,390.75 and last traded at GBX 1,392.92. Approximately 34,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 13,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,405.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,384.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,341.97. The firm has a market cap of £158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 0.78.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.