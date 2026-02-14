Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 385,848 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the January 15th total of 184,939 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.26. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Freedom Capital raised Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on Inuvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inuvo by 533.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Inuvo in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth $38,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc (NYSE: INUV) is a marketing technology company specializing in artificial intelligence–driven digital advertising solutions. The company’s platforms leverage machine learning and proprietary algorithms to analyze consumer intent and deliver targeted advertising across desktop, mobile and connected TV channels. Inuvo’s core technology is designed to help advertisers optimize campaign performance and improve return on ad spend by focusing on contextual relevance rather than relying solely on cookie-based tracking.

Through its Pulpo Media division, Inuvo offers programmatic advertising services that reach both English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in the United States and select Latin American markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.