Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS) Short Interest Up 131.8% in January

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,546 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the January 15th total of 5,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HDUS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDUS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Disciplined US Equity ETF (HDUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Disciplined US Equity index. The fund is passively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of US large-cap stocks that target balanced exposures across value, momentum, and quality factors at lower volatility level, while controlling overall active risk factors. HDUS was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by Hartford.

