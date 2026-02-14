Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 603,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 273,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 33.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%. Research analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

Further Reading

