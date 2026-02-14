Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 262,521 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the January 15th total of 114,253 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 601,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

CGSD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.10. 1,293,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,866. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

