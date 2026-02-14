Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,886 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 14,126 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1776 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less. CVSB was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

