Short Interest in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Drops By 29.6%

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 48,647 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 69,120 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,873 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.2%

DRV stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. 296,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,334. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares stock. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Free Report) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned 0.20% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

