Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Short Interest Down 51.3% in January

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 24,276 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 49,882 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,136 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 24,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $46.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 58,900.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSE was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

