Check-Cap (MBAI) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Check-Cap to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Check-Cap and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Check-Cap’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check-Cap has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Check-Cap has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Check-Cap and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A Check-Cap Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Check-Cap and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A -$25.15 million -0.66 Check-Cap Competitors $57.98 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Check-Cap’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Check-Cap rivals beat Check-Cap on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

