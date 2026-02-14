Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Critical Review

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Wanderport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 6.58% 13.09% 10.59% Wanderport -2.56% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Wanderport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $60.84 million 3.18 $1.68 million $0.15 41.93 Wanderport $30,000.00 19.16 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crexendo and Wanderport”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Wanderport.

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wanderport has a beta of -2.39, indicating that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Wanderport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wanderport 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 44.41%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Wanderport.

Summary

Crexendo beats Wanderport on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Wanderport

(Get Free Report)

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.