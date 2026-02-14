RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Short Interest Update

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 167 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the January 15th total of 74 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,278 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RFCI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Company Profile

The RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio with broad latitude to invest in various fixed income securities in almost any sector, maturity or credit quality, targeting total return with a five-year investment timeline. RFCI was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

