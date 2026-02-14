Insider Selling: Mako Mining (CVE:MKO) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Mako Mining (CVE:MKO – Get Free Report) insider Paolo Durand sold 15,000 shares of Mako Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.22, for a total transaction of C$153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$334,796.98. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position.

Paolo Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Paolo Durand sold 7,759 shares of Mako Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total value of C$81,779.86.

Mako Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE:MKO traded up C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,721. The firm has a market cap of C$883.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.24. Mako Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$10.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.68.

About Mako Mining

