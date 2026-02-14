Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Director Sells C$54,731.16 in Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lawrence Guy sold 304,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$54,731.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,119,776 shares in the company, valued at C$561,559.68. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Emerita Resources Price Performance
EMO stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,184. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$142.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09.
Emerita Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emerita Resources
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- The $5 vs. $800 Billion trade
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
Receive News & Ratings for Emerita Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerita Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.