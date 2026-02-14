Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Director Sells C$54,731.16 in Stock

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Lawrence Guy sold 304,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$54,731.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,119,776 shares in the company, valued at C$561,559.68. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

EMO stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,184. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. Emerita Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$142.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.09.

Emerita Resources Company Profile

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

