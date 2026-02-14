Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Insider Sells 14,845 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2%

TSE:CP traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$114.10. 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,318. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$103.02.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$118.62.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.