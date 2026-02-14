Bruce Douglas Gigg Sells 80,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.09, for a total value of C$647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 224,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,816,803.66. The trade was a 26.27% decrease in their position.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.0%

KEL stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.29. 471,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of -0.36. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of C$100.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.63.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd is an oil and gas company that focuses on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Assets for production are acquired through the purchase of other corporate entities or through a full-cycle exploration program. Kelt traditionally focuses its exploration activities on areas with multizone hydrocarbon potential in Canada. The company owns pipeline infrastructure in some of its core regions to help move its products to domestic markets.

