Short Interest in iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN) Expands By 118.5%

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IBRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,586 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the January 15th total of 1,641 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,818 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBRN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF alerts:

About iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that provides global equity exposure to companies that are positioned to benefit from neuroscience advancements. The index may hold securities from large- to small-cap. IBRN was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.