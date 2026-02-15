JELD-WEN (JELD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect JELD-WEN to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $747.1970 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $2.24 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $2.25 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays set a $2.50 target price on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JELD-WEN by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 37.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 102,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 270,226 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 442,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 82.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 396,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN is a global manufacturer of windows and doors and related building products, serving both residential and commercial markets. The company’s portfolio includes wood, vinyl and aluminum windows; interior wood doors; and exterior doors crafted from steel, fiberglass and composite materials. JELD-WEN’s products are designed for new construction and remodeling applications, with an emphasis on quality, durability and energy efficiency.

Founded in 1960 in Klamath Falls, Oregon, JELD-WEN has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a manufacturing footprint in North America, Europe and Australasia.

