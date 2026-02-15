Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$210.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$196.00 to C$210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TIH. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of TIH opened at C$204.93 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$107.32 and a 1-year high of C$205.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.26.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

Insider Activity at Toromont Industries

In other news, insider Jennifer Cochrane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,981,980. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Toromont Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Toromont Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and dividend streak: Coverage highlights Toromont’s Q4 outperformance and its 37th consecutive dividend increase, reinforcing income and growth narratives that support a higher multiple. Article Title

Q4 beat and dividend streak: Coverage highlights Toromont’s Q4 outperformance and its 37th consecutive dividend increase, reinforcing income and growth narratives that support a higher multiple. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its price target from C$196 to C$210, implying roughly a mid?single?digit upside vs recent levels — a bullish signal from a major Canadian bank on execution and margin outlook. Article Title

BMO Capital raised its price target from C$196 to C$210, implying roughly a mid?single?digit upside vs recent levels — a bullish signal from a major Canadian bank on execution and margin outlook. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target from C$180 to C$207, now implying upside versus the recent price and reinforcing institutional confidence in Toromont’s model. Article Title

RBC raised its target from C$180 to C$207, now implying upside versus the recent price and reinforcing institutional confidence in Toromont’s model. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord raised its target to C$200 (from C$172) but that level sits roughly in line/just below the recent trading level, signaling recognition of progress but a more conservative view on valuation upside. Article Title Article Title

Canaccord raised its target to C$200 (from C$172) but that level sits roughly in line/just below the recent trading level, signaling recognition of progress but a more conservative view on valuation upside. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$180 from C$172, but that level implies roughly mid?single?digit downside versus recent trading, suggesting some analysts remain cautious on near?term valuation despite the operational beat. Article Title

Raymond James raised its target to C$180 from C$172, but that level implies roughly mid?single?digit downside versus recent trading, suggesting some analysts remain cautious on near?term valuation despite the operational beat. Neutral Sentiment: For context, Toromont’s fundamentals show solid margins (net margin ~10%), ROE near 18%, trailing EPS of C$1.92 for the quarter and analyst consensus pointing to continued earnings growth — factors supporting a premium multiple but keeping valuations under scrutiny.

For context, Toromont’s fundamentals show solid margins (net margin ~10%), ROE near 18%, trailing EPS of C$1.92 for the quarter and analyst consensus pointing to continued earnings growth — factors supporting a premium multiple but keeping valuations under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on management’s outlook and guidance; investors should review margins, backlog, and capital allocation commentary for signals on sustainability of growth. Article Title

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. The company operates primarily in Canada and derives a smaller portion of sales from the United States of America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.