Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $215.0380 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $94.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $271,421.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,413.06. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,395.85. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

