Ceva (CEVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $31.0340 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $22.67 on Friday. Ceva has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $544.53 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ceva by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ceva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceva by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ceva by 243.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ceva by 835.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 76,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ceva in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

