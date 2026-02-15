Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £31,118.85 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Win Robbins sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 623, for a total value of £31,118.85.

Win Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Win Robbins sold 4,990 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622, for a total value of £31,037.80.

Polar Capital Price Performance

LON:POLR opened at GBX 632 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 571.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 530.29. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 340.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 642.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polar Capital last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Polar Capital Holdings plc will post 42.5061425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Polar Capital from GBX 650 to GBX 670 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polar Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 691.67.

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned specialist, investment-led, active fund manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.



