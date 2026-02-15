Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys £234.20 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Alastair Judge acquired 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,342 per share, with a total value of £234.20.

Alastair Judge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Alastair Judge bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,321 per share, with a total value of £278.52.

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,295.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,248.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,076.28. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,131 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,434. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Matthey ( LON:JMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 51.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Matthey had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Matthey PLC will post 173.4112903 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JMAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,800 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,100 to GBX 2,050 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

