WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 51.9% in January

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 359,943 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 236,983 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and delivery of cloud-based holographic augmented reality (AR) solutions. Its core offering is a proprietary holographic cloud platform that integrates advanced computer vision, artificial intelligence and 3D rendering algorithms to power immersive AR experiences. The company’s services span content creation, distribution and deployment, enabling enterprises and developers to integrate holographic effects into applications ranging from live streaming and virtual events to interactive advertising campaigns.

Through its platform, WiMi Hologram Cloud distributes a digital library of holographic assets—such as 3D models, animations and special effects—that can be accessed on demand.

