Valmont Industries (VMI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $1.0433 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE VMI opened at $476.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.22. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $487.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $491.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

